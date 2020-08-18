Boone County has new COVID-19 cases

Boone County has had six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 14 days, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website.

The county’s total case number was listed at 14 by DHHS as of Tuesday, Aug. 18. Of that total, eight patients have recovered.

East Central District Health Department had listed the county’s case total at 11 as of Friday, Aug. 14. The county’s positivity rate was at 2.47 percent, and the county continued to rank in the “green” low risk category