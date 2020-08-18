Cornhusker Public Power District Marketing Director Karen Schlautman (right) on behalf of the Goodwill Fund Trustees recently presented a $200 grant to St. Edward Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
The funds will be used for an ambulance child restraint.
Accepting the check was Fire Department member Harold Thompson (left).
Fire Department receives grant
