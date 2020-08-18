Nelson is new manager at Homestead Bank here

Mitch Nelson, who grew up in the Newman Grove area, has joined the Homestead Bank of Albion as vice president and branch manager.He started in his new position Aug. 1, and replaces former branch manager Kent Olson, who resigned to pursue a law degree.Mitch is a 1988 graduate of Newman Grove High School and was involved in production agriculture until joining the banking industry in 2004. He was a loan officer at the Brunswick State Bank, Brunswick, for many years.“Agriculture is my passion, and I look to support that industry in my role as a banker,” said Mitch. He added that his extensive experience in agriculture is an asset for him.He and his wife, Bev, have been married 28 years. They currently live at Creighton, but are planning to move to Albion as soon as they find a home here.