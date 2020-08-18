School enrollment increases

St. Edward Public Schools started the 2020-21 school year with 183 total students enrolled. This number is seven higher than last year’s starting count of 176 total students.

There are 100 students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, and 83 in seventh through 12th grades.

Largest class is the sophomore class with 19 students, and the smallest is the senior class with 10 students.

