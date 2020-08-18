Newman Grove

‘Splash Party’ opens school year

August 18, 2020

Newman Grove Public School students started the school year off with a “Splash Party” at the local pool on Sunday, Aug. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m.
The party started with a penny dive, where the students dove for colored pennies that designated their prizes.
A total of 88 people were signed into the pool, including more than 60 students. Parents also sat outside the fence to watch the action.

See More Weather