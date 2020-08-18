Starting enrollments told at NGPS

Newman Grove Public Schools started the 2020-21 school year with 184 total students enrolled. This number is seven lower than last year’s starting count of 191 total students.

Preschool is again the largest class with 29 students this year. Third grade is the second largest with 22 students, and kindergarten has 20 students this year.

Smallest classes are in the high school, with four seniors and six juniors.

