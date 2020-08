A special childcare project, the Boone Beginnings Early Childcare and Family Development Center, is soon to become a reality.A public ground breaking ceremony for the new building will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m. This event will be held at the construction site south of the Good Samaritan Assisted Living Center on South Sixth Street. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.Social distancing will be observed, and masks are recommended. Everyone is invited.