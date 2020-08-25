City Council approves contract for water, sewer extensions

There will be more construction soon on South Sixth Street in Albion.

A contract to extend water and sewer mains to the new Boone Beginnings building was adopted by the Albion City Council during a special meeting last Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The council approved the contract with low bidder Rutjens Construction at $110,532, which was below the engineer’s projected cost estimate. The work is expected to begin by Oct. 1, 2020.

Six bids were received on the project.

In another matter related to the Boone Beginnings project, the council approved second reading of the ordinance to annex the Boone Beginnings Addition into the city.

Council approval of one more reading is required before the annexation ordinance becomes final.

Bids on the Boone Beginnings construction project were opened Aug. 20 from four general contractors, but a final bid has not yet been accepted.