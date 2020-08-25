Community Center bid accepted at reduced cost

At a special meeting Tuesday night, Aug. 18, the St. Edward City Council approved cost reductions and accepted a total bid of $1,413,600 for construction of the new St. Edward Community Center.

Reductions totaling $78,400 in the base bid of B-D Construction, Columbus were approved to reduce the bid from the original amount of $1,492,000 down to the lower amount.

B-D Construction was the low bidder among four general contractors submitting bids on July 28, but all were over budget.

At their Aug. 3 regular meeting, the council decided to enter a “value engineering process” to determine possible items to remove or replace with lower cost options at the suggestion of JEO Consulting Group.

Contracts were finalized and signed Tuesday, Aug. 25.

