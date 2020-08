Cornerstone Bank, a family-owned bank with 43 locations in 34 Nebraska communities, has joined the growing number of banking institutions to support the Nexus project to construct new agriculture facilities at Northeast Community College.Cornerstone Bank, headquartered in York, has pledged $50,000 to the capital campaign.In announcing the support for Nexus, Doug Young of Albion, vice president of Cornerstone Bank, said agriculture is the lifeblood of the state and all the communities that Cornerstone serves.“Regardless of your profession,” he said, “some way, in some form, you are affected by agriculture, even if you work in an office cubicle in Omaha.”