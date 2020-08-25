Petersburg Press Highway 14 overlay completed through Petersburg August 25, 2020 FacebookTwitter Asphalt overlay work in Petersburg.Contractors were busy along Highway 14 in Petersburg last week. The asphalt overlay was completed on the highway after preparation of the curb, gutter and approaches. Traffic is now moving freely through the village. You may also like Feature • Petersburg Press Rae Valley event termed ‘very successful’ August 25, 2020 Petersburg Press Community Club again provides lunch August 18, 2020 Petersburg Press Work begins on new business building August 18, 2020 See More Weather Read Our E-Edition ›