Katherine Busch is new language arts teacher

Katherine Busch joins Newman Grove Public Schools this year as 7-12 language arts teacher. She grew up in Omaha and graduated from Daniel J. Gross Catholic High School in 1990.She earned a bachelors degree in English Language and Literature from the University of Chicago, holds a Juris Doctor degree from Creighton University, and most recently a masters degree in teaching from the College of St. Mary.Katherine was an attorney for 10 years before becoming a teacher. Her legal experience covered a wide range, including serving as the Native American Program attorney for Legal Aid of Nebraska, representing clients in tribal courts at Omaha, Winnebago, Santee and Ponca.