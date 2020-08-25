Katherine Busch is new language arts teacher
She earned a bachelors degree in English Language and Literature from the University of Chicago, holds a Juris Doctor degree from Creighton University, and most recently a masters degree in teaching from the College of St. Mary.
Katherine was an attorney for 10 years before becoming a teacher. Her legal experience covered a wide range, including serving as the Native American Program attorney for Legal Aid of Nebraska, representing clients in tribal courts at Omaha, Winnebago, Santee and Ponca.
