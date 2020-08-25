Rae Valley event termed ‘very successful’

Good attendance and enthusiastic participants resulted in a very successful Rae Valley Days event west of Petersburg last weekend.The 38th annual Nebraska State Antique Tractor & Horse Plowing Bee was held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-23, at Charlie’s Park.“We had good crowds all three days and many new people participating in our show,” said Larry Petsche, who serves as treasurer of the Rae Valley Heritage Association, Inc. “I’d consider it very very successful.”Petsche noted that a number of other antique farm shows were canceled across the state and the Midwest due to the COVID-19 pandemic.“I think we were able to operate our show well, giving everyone room,” he said.A special feature both days was a potato picking demonstration by Dave Wilcox of Tilden.He and his family had planted several long rows of potatoes on the show grounds last spring with an antique planter.Dave used an antique “potato digger” to bring them out of the ground on Saturday and Sunday. Another antique machine was used to sort the potatoes by size.It was a bumper harvest, and many spectators helped collect the potatoes after digging.