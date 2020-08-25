St. Edward to host blood drive Sept. 1

A Red Cross blood drive will be held in St. Edward on Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 507 Beaver Street. For an appointment, call Susan Nissen at 402-678-3435.

The American Red Cross has a constant and ongoing need for blood and platelet donations. There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to meet the needs of patient care.

Additionally, the Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The Red Cross hopes testing will provide critical insight into whether donors may have possibly been exposed to this coronavirus, as some COVID-19 carriers can be asymptomatic.