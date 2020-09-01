Andrea Miller is new NG science teacher

Andrea Miller is a new 7-12 science teacher at Newman Grove public Schools this year.

She was born and raised in Douglas, WY, and her career path started in health care. She is a registered medical technologist and received her training in that field from Chadron State College, the University of Nebraska Medical Center Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.

She was also a certified and licensed pharmacy technician, receiving her training at Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance.

She worked in the health care field for eight years before changing her career path to education. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Chadron State and a master’s degree in science education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

She is married to Brett Miller, and they have two daughters.