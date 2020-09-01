Boone County rises to ‘moderate’ COVID risk level

With five new COVID-19 cases registered since Aug. 24, Boone County’s risk rating for the infection has been raised from the green low-risk level into the yellow moderate risk level by the East Central District Health Department (ECDHD), Columbus.

Boone County joins Platte and Colfax counties in the moderate risk category. Nance County remains in the low risk category.

ECDHD updated its risk level ratings last Friday. As of that date, Boone County had 22 confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

Boone County was the only one of the four counties to have its risk level increased. Nebraska DHHS reported Tuesday, Sept. 1, that Boone County now has 26 confirmed positive cases, and 11 of those are current within the past 14 days.