Building in Petersburg

Jay and Lynn Pelster look forward to being new residents

Jay and Lynn Pelster both grew up in small towns and are looking forward to living in Petersburg once their new home is completed in the east part of town.

Theirs is one of five homes now under construction in Petersburg.

“We both have family in the area and liked the idea of coming back to a smaller town,” said Jay. “I’m looking forward to a simpler way of life, and to getting involved in the church and the town.”

Jay is the son of the late Joe and Dolores Pelster and grew up on a farm three miles north of Petersburg. He is the fourth oldest of seven children, and most of his siblings live in Boone and Antelope counties.

Lynn is originally from Clearwater and still has family there.

They have two grown sons. They oldest, Nicholas, lives in Castle Rock, Colorado. The youngest, Grant, livest in Omaha. Both of them served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Nicholas and Grant each have two sons at home, and Jay said he hopes the grandsons will come to visit and experience the rural way of life.

