Chamber welcomes new loan production office

Albion Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust Loan Production Office to Albion with a new business plaque and ribbon cutting during their open house last Friday, Aug. 28.

Taking part in the ribbon cutting (above) were Chamber officers (l.-r.) Lori Krohn, Michelle Devine and Makensey Harris and the Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust Loan Production office staff (l.-r.) Trey Jenkinson, Dennis McCloud and Kaleb Kelley.