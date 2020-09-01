Asphalt overlay work was underway last week on Nebraska Highway 45 from Newman Grove south to the Highway 91 junction, with traffic restricted to one lane through the project area.
Additional asphalt overlay is planned from Newman Grove north to the Highway 32 junction.
The project also includes concrete work, culverts and bridge work. Werner Construction is the asphalt contractor. Anticipated completion is mid-November this year.
Highway 45 overlay work underway
