Pullin’ for Patriots set Sept. 12

Newman Grove’s third annual Pullin’ for Patriots tractor pull will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, with weigh-ins starting at 10 a.m. and the pull beginning at 11:30.

A flea market also starts at 10 a.m., and a kiddie tractor pull will begin at 12:30 p.m. These events, as well as the tractor show, will continue throughout the day.

This event raises funds for American Legion Post 73 to use toward construction of the Veterans Memorial, which is now underway in Newman Grove.