Schumacher encourages others in fitness

Diane Schumacher of St. Edward started fitness training in her 40s, but she found new incentive after becoming very ill with treatments for a liver condition.

“I decided to stop treatments, quit smoking and start my running journey 11 years ago,” she said. “I try to run every day, anywhere from three to 10 miles a day. I also do a lot more lifting than I used to.”

Diane said the Boone County Fitness Center (BCFC) provides many positives. “I love the indoor track when I can’t run outside,” she said. “The weight room has helped me improve my lifting. They have a friendly staff, and I definitely become more motivated by watching others who work out.”

She recommends determination and focus for those just starting their fitness journey.

