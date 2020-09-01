St. Edward Public School was recently awarded two grants.
Virginia Whidden (right) presented the check to Superintendent Justin Frederick.
The Boone County Foundation Fund check was $3,200 and the Bridging the Learning Gap Fund check was $2,816. Both are affiliated funds of the Nebraska Community Foundation.
The $6,016 is to be used to purchase online learning platform and licenses to support remote learning for students.
St. Edward School receives foundation funds
