There is always demand for farm equipment repair, and A. J. Jacobson is helping meet that demand with his Petersburg business, Highway 14-32 Repair.He opened the business in December 2019 in an existing shop building west of Highway 14 at 108 North Sixth Street in Petersburg.He works mostly on tractors in his shop, but also does other equipment repair.A. J. is a native of Newman Grove but has lived in Petersburg for more than 10 years. He graduated from Newman Grove High School in 2003 and earned an associate degree in diesel technology from Northeast Community College in 2005.