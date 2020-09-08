Newman Grove school taxes higher

Newman Grove Public Schools proposed budget for 2020-21 includes an overall property tax request of $3,800,074, which would be an increase of $366,317 or 10.6 percent compared to last year’s total request of $3,433,902.

A public hearing on the 2020-21 budget will be held next Monday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m., followed by a hearing on the tax levy at 7:15 p.m. and the regular school board meeting at 7:30 p.m.

The property tax total includes a General Fund tax requirement of $2,867,691, which is an increase of about eight percent from last year’s general fund request of $2,731,663.

The Bond Fund tax request of $730,508 is about $130,000 higher, or 21.4 percent, above last year’s tax request of $601,229.

Tax request for the Special Building Fund is proposed at $202,020, which is double last year’s request of $101,010.

