Petersburg village tax request higher

Despite a reduced operating budget for 2020-21, the Village of Petersburg will have a substantial increase in the tax request for the coming year.

The new residential addition, new homes and business additional business development represent new growth for the village, but there was also additional expense to bring in the infrastructure — water and sewer mains and streets.

“The new homes are a great boost for Petersburg, but we also have to look at the future,” said Corey Stokes, village board chairman. “We want to be in a position to repair and replace existing infrastructure that is getting old. Some of it is not in very good condition.”

The 2020-21 village property tax requirement is listed at $83,075 for the coming year, and would be up by $19,000 or 29.65 percent from the current year’s tax requirement of $64,075.

Complete story in the Sept. 9 Petersburg Press print and e-editions.