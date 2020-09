Dorothy A. Schademann

Dorothy “Dot” A. Schademann, 90 of Albion, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her home in Albion.

Dot is survived by her husband of 72 years, Lester of Albion, two children: Mike (Tami) Schademann of Albion and Ann (Marvin) Olsen of Fort Atkinson, WI, eight grandchildren: Dorie (Jamie) Rose of Albion, Mary (Ben) Haenni of LaCrosse, WI, Laura (Neal) Kickbusch of Crystal, MN, Hailey Schademann of Albion, Christopher (Sara) Olsen of Cottage Grove, WI, Sarah Olsen of Milwaukee, WI, Adam and Jeremy Tolly of Columbus, three great grandchildren: Dakota and Evie Rose, and Maryn Olsen, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Lester, brother Billy Austin and sister Ruth Borders.

A private burial for family was held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.