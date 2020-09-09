Lisa J. Swerczek

Lisa Jayne Swerczek, 60, of Albion, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her home in Albion.

Lisa is survived by her husband Vic of Albion, four children: Jennifer Parker of Lincoln, Tiffany (Jeremy) MacDonald of Fullerton, Garrison (Raydee) Swanson of Polk and Brittany (Cory) MacDonald of Grand Island, nine grandchildren: Eli Parker; Jude, Zoey and Jaxxyn MacDonald, Lily, Jonah and Forrest Swanson, Alan and Dante MacDonald, three brothers: Steve (Cinda) Karabel of Lincoln, Gary (Patty) Karabel of Wichita Falls, TX and Larry (Mary Ann) Karabel of York, along many extended family members of the Swerczek family.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at church. Social distancing, and current Covid-19 DHM’s effective will be followed at the service. Levander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.