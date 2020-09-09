Mary Ann Keeshan, 83, of Tool, TX, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.

Survivors include: son Jason Keeshan of Lincoln, two daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Kenneth Warren of Grand Island and Michelle and Randal Vallejo of Tool, TX, brother Edwin Vetick of Lyons, sister Theresa Mostek of Berthoud, CO, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Alvin Vetick, sister Veronica (Vernie) Wieser and son James Keeshan, Jr.

The funeral was held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island with Father Jim Golka officiating. Burial was at the Grand Island Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island or the St. Jude Catholic Church in Gun Barrell City.