Bullers featured by Community Foundation
Wayne and Bev Buller were born and raised in Nebraska. Bev is a lifelong resident of Boone County. Wayne moved there in 1982 when he and Bev were wed. Together they have nine children; seven living in Nebraska.
The Bullers care deeply about community. After moving to a home near Lake Ericson in Wheeler County, the Bullers issued a $25,000 challenge grant to other residents to establish a permanent endowment for maintenance and improvements on the lake. Wayne and Bev’s contributions to this effort and to other NCF affiliated funds total over $160,000.
Wayne and Bev have gone one step further. They have created a significant bequest in their will to benefit the Nebraska Community Foundation to ensure our assistance to affiliated funds all across Nebraska. Later, Wayne and Bev stepped forward again and created a gift annuity to benefit NCF.
“God has blessed us richly and I wanted to share with NCF because you are doing worthy work,” Wayne said.
