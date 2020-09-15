Bullers featured by Community Foundation

Wayne and Bev Buller have made charitable giving a central part of their lives. And they have chosen to continue their charitable giving beyond their lifetimes through their estate plan.Wayne and Bev Buller were born and raised in Nebraska. Bev is a lifelong resident of Boone County. Wayne moved there in 1982 when he and Bev were wed. Together they have nine children; seven living in Nebraska.The Bullers care deeply about community. After moving to a home near Lake Ericson in Wheeler County, the Bullers issued a $25,000 challenge grant to other residents to establish a permanent endowment for maintenance and improvements on the lake. Wayne and Bev’s contributions to this effort and to other NCF affiliated funds total over $160,000.Wayne and Bev have gone one step further. They have created a significant bequest in their will to benefit the Nebraska Community Foundation to ensure our assistance to affiliated funds all across Nebraska. Later, Wayne and Bev stepped forward again and created a gift annuity to benefit NCF.“God has blessed us richly and I wanted to share with NCF because you are doing worthy work,” Wayne said.