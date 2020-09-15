Eye Physicians open in new Albion location

Eye Physicians, Columbus, announced last week it is open in a new Albion location at 432 West Main Street.The firm has had an office in Albion since 2000, when it purchased Palmer Eye Associates and formed a merger as Eye Physicians, according to John C. Landers, practice administrator. Other locations are Columbus, David City, Fullerton, Neligh and Norfolk.Eye Physicians includes six optometrists and one certified ophthalmologist. The doctors have more than 160 years of combined experience.The ophthalmologist, Peter Diedrichsen, M.D., has served the area since 1987 and performs cataract surgery at Boone County Health Center. He also performs non-invasive glaucoma procedures, refractive (Lasik) surgery, treatment for macular degeneration and eyelid surgery.Optometrists affiliated with Eye Physicians are Richard Haney, O.D.; Kerry Krings, O.D.; Sara Langan, O.D.; Richard Meyer, O.D.; Jeffrey Saum, O.D., and Russell Vetick, O.D.