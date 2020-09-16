City Council adopts new budget

Newman Grove City Council adopted the 2020-21 city budget at its meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The new budget includes total property tax of $114,200, which is an increase of $8,888 or about eight percent from last year’s request of $105,312.

The council again tabled the purchase of the Newman Grove Community Building for further consideration.

