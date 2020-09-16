Community Center gains $10,000 gift

With site work beginning for the new St. Edward Community Center, the fund drive committee announced this week it has received a new $10,000 donation for the project.

This puts the fund drive over $260,000 at $260,982 and is the largest gain in many months.

The community center fund-raising committee is planning to publish a list of donors in next week’s Advance. Any donor who wants to remain anonymous should notify Cindy Stephens by Friday, Sept. 18.