Due to COVID-19 issues, Boone Central Public Schools announced Thursday the cancellation of several upcoming athletic activities from Sept. 17-21.
Canceled events are:
– Volleyball – Thursday, Sept. 17, Boone Central Triangular vs. Stanton and Norfolk Catholic.
– Football – Friday, Sept. 18, vs. Central City
– Volleyball – Saturday, Sept. 19, Central City Tournament.
– Freshman-Reserve Football – Monday, Sept. 21, vs. Central City.
– Volleyball – Monday, Sept. 21, at Elgin Public/Pope John.
All practices for these programs, as well as middle school football, are canceled at this time.
The school district will re-evaluate the situation for each program and communicate with the public in the coming days.
Boone Central cancels several upcoming games due to COVID-19
Due to COVID-19 issues, Boone Central Public Schools announced Thursday the cancellation of several upcoming athletic activities from Sept. 17-21.