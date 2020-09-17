Boone Central cancels several upcoming games due to COVID-19

Due to COVID-19 issues, Boone Central Public Schools announced Thursday the cancellation of several upcoming athletic activities from Sept. 17-21.

Canceled events are:

– Volleyball – Thursday, Sept. 17, Boone Central Triangular vs. Stanton and Norfolk Catholic.

– Football – Friday, Sept. 18, vs. Central City

– Volleyball – Saturday, Sept. 19, Central City Tournament.

– Freshman-Reserve Football – Monday, Sept. 21, vs. Central City.

– Volleyball – Monday, Sept. 21, at Elgin Public/Pope John.

All practices for these programs, as well as middle school football, are canceled at this time.

The school district will re-evaluate the situation for each program and communicate with the public in the coming days.