Community Club picks storage shed as Big Give project

Petersburg Community Club met Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in the Petersburg American Legion for their monthly meeting.

Discussion centered on the Big Give project. Suggestions were a kid’s splash pad to be located in the big park since there are a lot of young families moving in to town. A cost estimate was not available. There is a possibility the club could get grants for this.

A storage shed is badly needed by the organization since all community club materials and equipment are stored in private basements and sheds around the area. Most felt it was time to organize their property in one building which they own. It was a subject the club has discussed for a long time.

The club does have an opportunity to purchase a site on which to build. Cost of this project has been looked at before and exact figures will be given.

Another project is a food shack in the Petersburg Park. This is a project that has been discussed many times with no decision.

Several members are looking into this project, but want to look at different ideas.

Members voted to have the storage building as their Big Give project.