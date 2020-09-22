Newman Grove elementary grades move into new building this week

A long-awaited move-in will be taking place this week for Newman Grove elementary students and staff.

With finish work being completed, the teachers and staff started moving to the new building last weekend. They plan to finish moving materials into the new building today, Wednesday, Sept. 23, during the day. A teacher in-service is scheduled, with no school for students.

Parent-teacher conferences are planned today, Sept. 23, from 4 to 8 p.m., and there will be a PTO Book Fair in the school library.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, students will first report to their classrooms in the old building, where they will pick up their books and school supplies and move them to their new classrooms.