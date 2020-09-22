Vintage in the Valley draws many to St. Edward

A sizeable crowd was on hand for the Vintage in the Valley held in St. Edward last Saturday, Sept. 19.

The wind was blustery, but temperatures were perfect for the event. Parking places were filled to capacity on St. Edward’s main street.

There were 28 vendors from the local area and one from outside of Lincoln, and a wide variety of food and drinks were available.

Everything from antiques, flower arrangements, wearables, fall, Halloween and a little bit of Christmas items were for sale. There were aprons, embroidered towels, lighted personalized banks, and lots of home decor. One booth had homemade wooden United States flags.

