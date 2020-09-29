Newman Grove FFA members qualify for national agriscience fair

Many Newman Grove FFA members are patiently waiting for the National FFA Convention.

The 93rd Convention, which will be held for the first time virtually, will air from Oct. 27-29.

Four Newman Grove members are finalists in the Agriscience Fair contest this year.

Christyann Anderson and Brooke Forre carried out an experiment titled “Nitrates in the Shell Creek.” They sampled water from the local Shell Creek, comparing sites above Newman Grove and below Newman Grove. They then tested the samples collected for nitrate levels.

Alee Luna and Aleeya Morris developed a project titled “Strawberries & Mold.” They experimented with different ways to prevent mold growth in strawberries, and compared the effectiveness of vinegar wash and aloe vera juice.

Halie Nelsen and Emily Schlecht earned a bronze award at the national level this year with their project titled: “How Does Handling Seed Corn Affect Germination?” The experiment goal was to find the best way to handle seed corn to maximize germination. They investigated how dropping the seed from different heights affects the germination.