St. Edward School called off classes Wednesday, Sept. 23, due to COVID

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, no classes were held at St. Edward Public School to allow time for COVID-19 contact tracing.

Classes were back in session Thursday and Friday, Sept. 24-25. However, several activities were, including football and volleyball at Santee and cross country at Ord on Friday were not held.

This week activities on Tuesday and Wednesday were also postponed. The next scheduled activity will be a cross country meet at Atkinson West Holt on Thursday.

Superintendent Justin Frederick said the intent is to make up most of these activities later in the season, if possible.