Timeless completes in-store redecorating

Timeless Floral, Rentals and Decor in Albion recently completed a major redecorating project in the store.

The project included a new plank floor, lighting and painting, and renovation of the window display area.

During the remodeling, an antique check-out counter was added to the store’s east side. This counter was used in the 1880s at a store in Alma. It had been stored for many years in a nearby barn before it was purchased by Timeless owner Jackie Borer and refinished for her store.