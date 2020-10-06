Petersburg American Legion Post 334 will be honoring area veterans monthly in the Petersburg Press.
The advertisement features a photo of the veteran and invites the community to come on a certain day to enjoy his/her favorite drink special.
The veteran honored for October is Don Friese who served in the Army from 1955-57. Enjoy his favorite drink on Oct. 11 from 5-8 p.m.
Legion to honor Don Friese
