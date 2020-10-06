Mask use continues in St. Edward Schools

Classes are in regular session at St. Edward Public Schools, and activities are being held as scheduled. A junior high football and high school volleyball triangular were being held on Monday.

Some students who were in quarantine returned to school on Monday, Oct. 5, and others were scheduled to return on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The school will have fall break next Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 12-13, and more quarantined students will be returning after that break.

Masks continue to be required. Superintendent Justin Frederick said the district has been operating under the orange or “increased risk” guidelines since COVID-19 cases were found in school on Sept. 22.

The increased risk guidelines are being followed even though Boone County is still listed in the yellow or “minimal risk” level.