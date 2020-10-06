Middle School plans food drive in Petersburg

Boone Central Middle School is planning a food drive in Petersburg for the Boone County Food Pantry.

Petersburg area residents are asked to drop off items from Oct. 12-19 at the following businesses: Rae Valley Market, Bliss Salon, Petersburg Press, Leifeld’s Furniture and Flooring and Zabka’s Service.

Particular items needed are cereal, breakfast bars and oatmeal.

The middle school students will pick up these items on Oct. 19 at about 1 p.m.