NGHS names Homecoming Royalty

Fall homecoming ceremonies were held on Saturday evening, Oct. 3, in the Newman Grove High School gym.Crowned as Homecoming King was Aaron Saldana, son of Ryan Schulz and Kortni Deeder.Homecoming Queen was Bethany Borgheiinck, daughter of Richard and Arlene Borgheiinck.Other royalty candidates included Emma Montoya, daughter of Jose and Amy Montoya, and Chance Gullicksen, son of Buffy Schaecher.Junior attendants were Bailey Busch, daughter of Katherine Busch; and Isaac Potmesil, son of Todd and Jeri Potmesil.Sophomore attendants were Autumn Patzel, daughter of Kevin and Delores Patzel; and Darren Petersen, son of Travis and Shelly Petersen.Attendants for the freshman class were Cora Patzel, daughter of Kevin and Delores Patzel, and Trent Patzel, son of Troy and Karla Patzel.