Broderson, Cardinals district golf champions!

Abby Broderson won the C-2 District gold medal.

Rachel Malander joined her senior teammate among medalists, placing 6th.

And the Boone Central Cardinals were crowned C-2 District champions!

Quite a day Tuesday at the Oakland Golf club for first year head coach Amy Ahlers and her team.

Boone Central, behind Broderson’s lead of a gold medal round (77), totaled 395 to finish well ahead of Omaha Brownell-Talbot in the team standings. Broderson’s 77 was 11 strokes better than the 88 carded by runner-up Edie Anderson of Oakland-Craig. Malander recorded a round of 98 to place 6th. Other Cardinal scores were Lauren Kohtz (109), Taylor Beierman (111) and Emmah Benson (130).

Boone Central qualified for the 2020 Class C state golf championships, which will be held at Elks Country Club in Columbus Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 12-13.

Further details from the C-2 District and first-round state tournament coverage will be featured in the Oct. 14 Print & Online editions of the Albion News