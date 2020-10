Boone County Health Center President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tanya Sharp recently earned an elite national certification as a graduate of the National Rural Health Association’s CEO Summit.Sharp was the only Nebraskan and one of just 24 across the nation to attain such an honor. Selected from a pool of 162 applicants, Sharp completed the elite eight-month, competency-based program which empowers health care CEOs to cultivate rural-specific knowledge and skills necessary to lead their hospitals to success.