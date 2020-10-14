Dawson is new NG City Council member, community building purchased

A new city council member, Kurtis Dawson, was appointed by the Newman Grove Council at its Oct. 7 regular meeting.Dawson takes the seat that was vacated several months ago by Cris Elznic when she accepted the position of City Clerk. The current term will end in December 2020.Community Building PurchasedAfter several months of consideration, the council voted to proceed with purchase for $1, of the Newman Grove Community Building from the Community Club.City Attorney Dan Fullner will present a purchase agreement for this property at the council’s next meeting, as well as a lease agreement to be signed by the community club.The lease agreement will include a provision that the community club continues maintenance and improvements in the building.Under city ownership, insurance costs will be reduced, and the building will also be eligible for grants.