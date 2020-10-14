Homecoming Week is Oct. 19-23 at SEHS

Homecoming week at St. Edward High School begins next week, Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 23.

The week’s events will culminate with home volleyball and football games against Elba on Friday evening. Volleyball starts at 5 p.m., followed by football at 7 p.m.

Dress-up days will be “Fishing” on Monday, “Movie” on Tuesday, “Christmas” on Wednesday, “Color” on Thursday, and “Show Your Spirit” Maroon and White Day on Friday.