Masks are recommended for NG students

At its meeting Monday night, Oct. 12, the Newman Grove School Board authorized the school administration to “recommend” masks for all students.

Masks are not required for students, but they are now required for all adults in the school buildings.

Although masks will not prevent the spread of COVID-19, the wearing of masks will help with quarantining of students and staff if there should be a case at school.

Risk assessment data indicates the area is in the orange or “elevated” level for COVID-19 spread this week, but Superintendent Mikal Shalikow said Newman Grove Public Schools does not have any known cases.