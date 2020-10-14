Petersburg will have Halloween ‘Trunk or Treat’

Petersburg Community Club will once again sponsor Halloween on Main Street with business participating the same as in the past years.

However, this year the procedure will be a little different to keep everyone healthy and safe due to COVID-19.

This year’s Oct. 30 event on Halloween will be a “Trunk or Treat.”

Instead of having kids enter businesses, the businesses will be handing out candy and treats on the front sidewalk at their business. Any Petersburg area residents who want to participate can also do the Trunk or Treat from main street sidewalks. They will be able to pull their car or truck on to main street and hand out treats from the car trunk or back of the pickup.

