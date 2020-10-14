Stephens files as council write-in

St. Edward has a second write-in candidate for city council.

Travis Stephens filed Tuesday, Oct. 13, as an official write-in candidate for city council.

Also filing as an official write-in candidate for the council last week was Brian Shanle, who is currently serving on the council.

Two four-year terms on the council are up for election on Nov. 3, but no candidates filed in time to have their names appear on the ballot. That means write-in votes will be the only means of electing council members to the available seats.

Deadline to file as an official write-in candidate is Oct. 23.